Police arrest 16 suspected cultists in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Police at Ogwashi Uku Police Division in Delta state have arrested 16 suspected cultists in a renewed raid at their hideouts

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tobi Debakeme confirmed their arrest, saying they confessed to be members of a dreaded cult known as Vickings.

Debakeme who was addressing members of the vigilante in the area on Wednesday, noted that it was the duty of the group to synergies with other security agencies for effective collaboration to stamp out crimes in the area.

“We have worked as partners in progress since I assumed office here in Ogwashi Uku Police Division. We have been witnessing some spate of kidnappings around some of the communities. It is imperative that we redouble our efforts to ensure that all forms of criminal activities are no more in Ogwashi Uku,” he said.

“The suspects were arrested at two locations in their hideouts with the help of the vigilante group who supplied us with the tips. Investigation is ongoing as they have been detained and on completion of the investigation, they will be charged to court,” Debakeme disclosed.

One member of the vigilante group, Chief Charles Amaidah lauded the Divisional Police Officer, Tobi Debakeme for his collaborative efforts with the vigilante group and assured of their continued support to wipe out all forms of criminal activities in the community.

“Criminals are nobody friend, therefore,such people should not be spared at all times and we shall continue to do our beats to help the Police to succeed,” he said.

