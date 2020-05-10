Police arrest 16 suspected cult members in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos has arrested 10 suspected cult members in the state.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants at Ogunmuyiwa St, Itire based on credible information about their activities.

Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the operatives got an intelligence report on April 8, 2020 at about 2000 hours, that the suspected cultists were operating in the Itire area.

Elkana said the operatives stormed their hideout and arrested the following suspects: Ahmed Ajibosi; Quam Gabriel, Rasheed Afolabi, Terry Ebode, Ibe Ugochukwu, Yusuf Abubakar, Uche Ndubuisi, Lateef Akintunde, Ojo Sunday and Wale Sodiq.

He also said that in a related development, Shagamu Road Police Station arrested six persons suspected to be miscreants that had caused trouble at Agric Bus Stop, Owutu.

“The suspects arrested are namely: Olushola Shotola, 33; Samuel Adebayo, 28; and Umaru Ibrahim, 23.

“Others are Ayo Idowu, 30; Gbolahan Adeola, 18; and Hammed Lukman, 35.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana said. (NAN)