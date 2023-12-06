Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Police arrest 15 suspects, recover 20 stolen vehicles in Kano

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Kano State Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of 15 suspects and recovery of  20 stolen vehicles in different parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano.

He said that the arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicles were as a result of the command’s commitment to ending all forms of criminality in the state.

Kiyawa said, ” We are fully committed towards combating cases of theft of motor vehicles and all forms of criminal activities in our areas of supervision.

” In the last one month, the police command consistently demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of all residents of the state.

“This is in furtherance to the directives and vision of I-G  Egbetokun to all police commands and formations to implement community-based policing, intelligence-led policing and the display of professional competence for effective service delivery.

” The state police became committed by combating and nipping in the bud cases of motor vehicle theft in the state.

” We embarked on a series of crackdown operations that led to the arrest of  15 suspected motor vehicle thieves and recovery of 20 exhibit  vehicles,”he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, while appreciating the  people for their understanding, cooperation and support, reiteratedthe commitment of the command to live above board.

He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest police station for prompt security action.By Aminu Garko( NAN) 



