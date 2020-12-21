Police arrest 15 suspects for theft in Bayelsa

A 41 year-old former casual staff of Bayelsa Government House identified as Yinkere Goodman, has been arrested for allegedly stealing solar batteries from Creek Haven, the Bayelsa State Government House.

Goodman, was among 15 suspects paraded by the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, at the State Police Command Headquarters, in Yenagoa on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoli, said that the other suspects were arrested for various economic crimes ranging from vandalism of amoured cables, solar batteries, transformers, and other electrical accessories for street lights.

Goodman, claimed to have worked at the government house as a drainage cleaner, said he resorted to crime as he was not paid for over five months.

Addressing newsmen, Okoli said: “You may recalled that recently I directed the Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments to rejig their crime fighting strategy this festive season.

“This strategy has paid off with the arrest of suspects who specialise in vandalising armoured cables, solar batteries, transformers, and other electrical accessories for street lights, thereby sabotaging efforts of the government in ensuring steady supply to the public.

“On Dec. 15 at about 0700hrs, one Suleiman Abdulahi, Male, 31 years, one Samaila, Male, 23 years, one Gazali Shuabu, 18 years, one Sagir 25 years, and one Isa Umar, 23 years stole armoured cables and other electrical accessories at Sanni Abacha Express Road.

“They were arrested by the police and the stolen items recovered and investigation is ongoing.

“On Dec. 14 at about 0500hrs, one Bright Ibe, Male 55 years, Mrs Okechukwu Nwuebike, female, 52 years and Justice Moses, 20 years conspired with others now at large and stole 25KVA Transformer at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, and a 50KV transformer at Hospital Road, the suspects were caught in the act and the items recovered.

“On Nov. 17, at about 0500hrs, one Tarilade Okosu, 23, years was arrested with a high tension crossbar at Ogbogoro Community, Yenagoa.

He confessed to have stolen the item from Ayama Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“All the suspects have confessed to the crime, investigation is ongoing and they will soon be charge to court after investigations are concluded,” he said.