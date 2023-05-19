Police arrest 110 suspected criminals in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The Police Command in Borno has arrested 110 suspected criminals, including two repentant Boko haram members, for various offences.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, told newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri that the suspects were arrested for rape, kidnapping, robbery, culpable homicide, theft and other crimes.

Umar said six of the suspects were arrested for rape, five for kidnapping, five for robbery, 29 for criminal conspiracy and theft, and 15 for culpable homicide.

Umar explained that the two repentant Boko Haram members were arrested for theft.

However, one of the repentant Boko Haram members said he took some items from his female employer because she allegedly refused to pay him after working for four months.

“She did not pay me for four months, that is why I took some of her wrappers in place of my outstanding payment,” he told newsmen. (NAN)