Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectPolice arrest 11 suspected animal rustlers, thieves in Jigawa
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Police arrest 11 suspected animal rustlers, thieves in Jigawa

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
21
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

The Police Command in Jigawa says it has arrested 11 persons, including a Nigerien, for alleged theft of animals, car, motorcycle and other items in three LGAs of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednessday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested in separate operations between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, 2023 in Babura, Kiyawa and Suletankarkar LGAs.

He explained that one of the suspects, identified as Abdulhadi saidu, 25, and resident of Gujungu town, was arrested with two cows suspected to be stolen along Kiyawa-Balago road, in Kiyawa.

The PPRO added that when questioned, the suspect could not give satisfactory account of the cows.

According to him, another suspect, identified as Ibrahim Rabiu, 22, and resident of Bakin Kasuwa also in Kiyawa, was arrested in possession of 15 pieces of roofing zincs.

Shiisu said when interrogated, the suspect confessed to have stolen the zincs from one of the houses in the area.

He stated that two of the suspects, Sagiru Ibrahim, 27, of Makale Insharuwa village and zayyanu Umar, 27, of Dugujabe village, in Babura town, were arrested in Babura LGA for alleged theft of motorcycle.

The PPRO said the suspect confessed to have criminally conspired and stolen the motorcycle.

According to him, six of the suspects were arrested in Kazaure LGA for alleged theft of two sheep, goats and a generator in Kazaure LGA.

Shiisu said the suspects, including Ibrahim Haruna, 25, of Tinkim village in Niger Republic, had confessed to the crime.

He added that the cases were still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Previous article
Kano Hisbah confiscates truck with over 24,000 bottles of  alcoholic drinks
Next article
Adeleke reads riot act to cabinet members
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.