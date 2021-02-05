Police arrest 11 robbery, car snatching suspects in Kano

The Police Command in Kano has arrested 11 robbery and car snatching syndicate suspects in the state in the last one month.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

According to him, two suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery and murder of a vigilante group member at Gidan Durumi village in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.