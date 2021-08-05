Police arrest 11 over racist abuse of England players

investigating the online racial of England players following the Euro against Italy have made 11 arrests so far.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were victims of after they missed penalties in the shoot-out defeat at Wembley in July.

The UK Football Policing Unit said of the 207 posts on social media identified as criminal, 123 accounts belong to individuals the United Kingdom.

Details of those individuals and cases are in the process of being passed on to the relevant countries to act on them.

A of 34 accounts have so far been identified as being in the UK, and 11 of these account holders have now been arrested.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Chiefs’ Council Football Policing lead, said “there are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media profile and get away posting such abhorrent comments.

“They need to think again – we have investigators proactively seeking out abusive comments in connection to the match, if they meet a criminal threshold, those posting them will be arrested.”

The Football Association said it “not tolerate any form of discrimination and we hope these arrests act as a clear deterrent for for online .

“We will continue to work players, fans, stakeholders across the game and the relevant to ensure that the strongest possible action is taken against those wanting.”  (dpa/NAN) 

