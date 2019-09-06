Police arrest 100 suspected criminals in Kano

#TrackNigeria The Kano State Police Command on Friday said 100 suspects of various offences ranging from kidnapping and other crimes had been arrested in the ongoing Puff-Adder operatiions in the state.

This it said was in an attempt to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality in twenty days.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, made the disclosure while presenting the suspects to newsmen in Kano.

He said the suspects were arrested for various crimes which included kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crimes,and forgery among others.

Iliyasu said the suspects were apprehended at different times and locations within the last 20 days.

The commissioner said on Aug. 21, four kidnappers were arrested based on complaint of threat to kidnap through text messages to kidnap one Sani Yahaya and his wife of Gordon Dutse Quarters Kano.

Iliyasu disclosed that 61 miscreants (Yandaba) in connection with thuggery activities were arrested, adding that on Aug. 25, Puff-Adder in collaboration with Miyatti Allah representatives of Kano and Kaduna arrested one Sa’idu Abdullahi and four others at Falgore forest involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

He also noted that on Aug.15 at about 1:45 p.m, one Aminu Ibrahim of Kaduna state was arrested for being in possession of 11 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in company of one Nura Dalhatu.

“On Aug. 22, at about 2:40 a.m police on patrol along Zaria Road arrested one Harrison Ofesi also in possession of motor vehicle and 15 parcels of dried leaves.

Iliyasu said the command also on Aug.16, based on intelligent report, arrested one Hassan Idris and four others for conspiracy, robbery, culpable homicide and receiving stolen property.

“The suspects confessed to have stolen six solar panels and 124 solar batteries and also attacked one Saifullahi Mohammed of Gaida Quarters Kano and robbed him of his tecno phone valued at N50,000 and seven bundles of wrappers.

“Similarly the suspects also stabbed the victim, Mohammed with knife where he was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead, ” he said.

He added that on Aug. 29 at about 2 p.m, two alleged forgery and cyber crime (Yahoo Yahoo) boys who specialised in hacking people’s accounts and ATMs were arrested while on patrol at Gwammaja Quarters Kano.

He said items recovered from them included four computer laptops, three printers, some fake statement of results of Kano Polytechnic, School of Hygiene and some NECO results.

Other items recovered he said were fake drivers licence, tinted permit, Nigeria army ID card, voters cards, Tecno handset, MTN sim card and Zain sim card.

He said 21 different dangerous weapons such as axes, sticks, cutlasses were also recovered from the suspects in addition to 126 bottles of codeine expectorant, large quantity of Indian hemp, suck and die and rubber solution.

Also recovered were six AK 47 riffles with 110 round lives ammunition and a set of camouflage uniform, three locally made pistols with 15 rounds of locally made ammunition among others.

The commissioner said investigation was ongoing and as soon as it is completed, the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)