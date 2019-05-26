Police arrest 10 traffic robbery suspects in Lagos

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The surveillance patrol strategy introduced by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has arrested 10 targeted towards tackling the menace of Traffic Robbery in Lagos State has recorded another significant achievements with the arrest of over ten traffic robbery suspects over the weekend and recovery of Firearms and ammunition.

“On 24th May, 2019 at about 0530hrs, surveillance Patrol team from Ketu Police Station, foiled a robbery attempt at Kosofe bus stop. The leader of the gang popularly known as Gabazine and two other members of the gang were arrested. One Samsung phone snatched from a victim was recovered and handed over to the owner.

“On 25th May, 2019 the same surveillance team on undercover operation at the same spot arrested two traffic robbery suspects attempting to rob some unsuspecting road user. Two jack Knives and a toy pistol were recovered.

“On the same date at about 0005hrs, surveillance Patrol team deployed to Ketu bus stop, arrested two traffic robbery suspects, namely: Ayomide Ayobami and Taye Onofowokan, both living at Agboyi Ketu. One pistol with three live ammunition and a jack knife were recovered from them.

“On the same date at about 0100hrs surveillance Patrol team attached to Festac Police Station arrested one Bamidele Ogunbanjo 30yrs m of prayer Estate Amuwo Odofin. One locally made pistol with one live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing and all the suspects will be charged to Court,” Elkana stated.

Relatedly, the Police arrested cultists during college matriculation ceremony and recovered firearms.

“On 21st May, 2019, at about 4.00pm, Sabo Police Station received a distress call that a group of armed hoodlums suspected to be cultists were sighted at Yaba College of Technology, during the College Matriculation ceremony. Teams of Policemen from Sabo Police Station and Tactical Units of the Command were promptly drafted to the scene to reinforce the campus patrol team.

“Two suspects namely: Balogun Oluwadamilare ‘m’ 24years old and Badmus Idris ‘m’ 23years old were arrested. One Baretta Pistol with four live ammunition and three expended ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” it added.

Again, the Police arrested a polytechnic security guard for murdering his colleague while on duty.

“On 24th May, 2019 at about 7.00am, Operatives of Shagamu road Police Station in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu arrested one Cletus Williams, a security guard with the polytechnic for killing his colleague, Okoro John while they were on night duty.

“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist. Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing. The knife used for the murder is recovered. Suspect will soon be charged to Court for murder.”

In a related development, on 24th May, 2019 at about 8.00am the Ikorodu Police Station received a distress call that one Enifeh Akupa Omomo ‘m’ 42years old, of #12, Eruga Street, Aga-Ikorodu, allegedly killed his wife, Mrs Faith Omomo, 38years old and his six years old son, Glorious Omomo and thereafter committed suicide in his one room apartment. Homicide detectives visited the scene.

“The corpse of the suspect was found hanging on a rope, tied to the ceiling fan, while corpses of his wife and son were found on the floor. Bodies of the deceased persons were evacuated to General Hospital for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.

“Also, on 21/05/2019 at about 0730hrs one Stanley Omah ‘m’ of No. 46 olatunji str ojota reported at Ojota Police Station that on the same date at about 0630hrs his brother in laws: Emmanuel John ‘m’ 21years old and John paul ‘m’ 22yrs were found dead in the shop. That the victims locked up themselves in the shop were they usually sleep; turn on the Generator in the same shop and slept off. The Scene was visited by Homicide detectives and the corpses were evacuated to General hospital for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing. 4. Police Arrest Fake Soldier.

“On 23/05/2019 at about 1440hrs a team of Policemen on traffic control from Iponri Police Station and Taskforce arrested one Musa Muhammad Agile m’ along Eko bridge. The suspect who was fully dressed in military camouflage, was arrested while obstructing traffic and harassing road users. The suspect confessed that he is not a Soldier. Investigation is ongoing. Suspect will be charged to Court,” the statement read.





Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

