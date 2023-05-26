Police arrest 10 suspected rapists, thugs in Bauchi 

By Ahmed Kaigama

No fewer than 10 suspects have been arrested by the Police Command in Bauchi for various crimes and criminal conspiracies in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Bauchi, by SP Ahmed Wakil, spokesperson of the command.

Wakil said that the suspects were arrested for crimes bothering on alleged rape and thuggery.

He explained that the operatives of the command was able to track five suspects for alleged rape and and five others who engaged in various forms of thuggery and criminal conspiracy within the Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices.

“The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation,” he said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism.

Alhassan also assured residents of the state of the command’s unwavering commitments toward the security of lives and property in the state.

He reiterated that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state, urging residents to remain vigilant and security conscious, (NAN)