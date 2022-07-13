Police arrest 10 suspected drug peddlers in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 10 suspected drug peddlers and recovered 102 wraps of cannabis in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested on June 11 during raid of criminal hideouts at Unguwar Gabas area of Taura town.

The police spokesman said that operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence arrested a 33-year-old drug dealer at Bakin Kasuwa black spot in Taura.

Shiisu said the police recovered 102 wraps and some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis in his possession.

According to him, the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Tafida as assuring that rigourous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the state in order to flush out criminals.

“The CP also commended the effort of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Taura, SP Yohana Babale and his team for busting the criminals.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police boss has ordered raid on suspected criminal hideouts and black spots twice a week across the state.

The police on July 6 had arrested 14 suspected criminals and recovered 525 bottles of alcoholic drinks during raids in Sara and Old Gwaran town in Gwaram LGA of the state. (NAN)

