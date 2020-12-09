Police arrest 1 over alleged culpable homicide in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Mohammed Sani over alleged culpable homicide in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Wednesday.

“On Dec.7, at about 1700 hours, based on a tip-off, the Police Operatives attached to Zungeru Division arrested one Mohammed Sani who boarded an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle alongside three others.

“On reaching a point along the forest around Government Day Secondary School, Zungeru, the suspects pulled out a rope, tied the rider and matcheted him, while Mohammed was given the motorcycle to ride to Kebbi.

Abiodun said the suspect was later arrested by Joint Police/Viglantee patrol along Zungeru-Wushishi road and he led the Police to the scene where the victim was laying dead with deep cut on his neck.

He said that the corpse of the victim was taken to General Hospital, Wushishi for autopsy, and that during intorogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned three others still at large.

He said the incident was still under investigation and that efforts were being made to arrest those at large comprising Ishau, Yahuza and Sani.

The spokesman also said that the Police in Kontagora Local Government Area had shot down a notorious bandit whom had been terrorising the residents in the area.

“On Nov.8 at about 1540 hours, a joint Police/vigilante patrol team along Rafin-Gora, Kontagora local government, shot one bandit known as Zokala when he was trapped and attempted to escape the patrol team while riding his daylong CG motorcycle.

He said the notorious bandit dwelled around Kontagora forest and had been terrorising Beri, Lamba, Kamfanin-waya, Farin-Shige, Bukoki communities and environs.

Abiodun said efforts were being made to apprehend other members of the gang.( NAN)