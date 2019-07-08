Police arraigns Sen. Abbo, pleads not guilty

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday arraigned Senator Elisha Abbo before a Magistrate Court on a one count charge of assault.

ChannelsTV reports that the Senator, who pleaded not guilty was arraigned by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police at Zuba Magistrate Court, Abuja.

The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District had earlier apologised to Nigerians, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and women in general, following a viral video in which he was seen physically assaulting a lady.

