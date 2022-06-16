Police arraigns man for alleged cheating, intimidation in Benue

The Police Command in Benue, on Thursday arraigned one Abubakar Yusuf, in a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating and intimidation.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was reported by one Edwin Ojepa, of Baptist High School Achusa, Makurdi on April 11.

Shaagee said Ojepa had reported the case at Zonal CID, Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi.

She said in November, 2021, Abubakar Yusuf of Doma town, Doma LGA, Nasarawa State, criminally approached the complainant with the intent of buying rice in large quantity for him at an affordable price.

The prosecutor alleged that the complainant paid the sum of N5,747,000 into Abubakar Yusuf’s Heritage Bank, with account no; 1003528844, but he criminally converted the sum of N4,100,000 to his own use.

She said the defendant was on the run, and later threatened to send people to deal with Ojepa if he continued to demand for his money.

The Prosecutor said the defendant was arrested during Police investigation.

Shaagee said the offences contravened sections 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing, and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied all the allegations against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with a reasonable surety, who should be a civil servant on Grade Level 7 and above.

Ikpambese adjourned the case until July 4, for further mention. (NAN)

