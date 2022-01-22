Police arraigns lawyer for allegedly failing to fulfil N250,000 bail bond

The Police Command in Enugu on Friday, arraigned a lawyer, Innocent Obodo, before an Enugu South Magistrates’ Court, for his alleged inability to fulfil N250, 000 bail bond he undertook for a defendant.

Arraigning the defendant, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Innocent Egbuaba, said the defendant took a bail bond for another defendant, but failed to produce him in court or fulfill the bond he stood for.

He said that the defendant signed that any day the defendant was not in court, he would pay.

Explaining to the court how the incident occurred, the defendant said he took his cousin on bail with N250, 000 bond, but he was nowhere to be found.

The Magistrate, Mrs C.O. Ejeagbasi, told the defendant that he was in court because the person he stood in for, was not coming to court upon which bench warrant was issued to him to show cause.

Ejeagbasi urged him to present the defendant or pay N250,000 or go to jail in the next adjourned date, saying there was no room for hearing in the matter.

She however, granted the defendant bail with sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum, who would live within the jurisdiction of the court, deposit an affidavit, National Identity Card and full photograph to the court.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter till March 25 for report of settlement/payment. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

