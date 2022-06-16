Police arraign woman over alleged breach of trust

The Police, on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old woman, Aisha Tasi’u, at a Kano Sharia Court bordering on alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Tasi’u, who lives at Sharada Phase two Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainants, Hafsa Auwal, Fiddausi Sani and Ummi Sani, who all reside at Turba Waika Waje Quarters, reported the matter at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Station, Kano, on June 10.

Wada said that Auwal, Sani, and Ummi, entrusted the defendant with N38,000 to buy provisions for them.

He alleged that the complainants later discovered that the defendant converted the money to her personal use, and all efforts to get their money back, proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 131, 202, 206 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one reliable surety.

Muhammad-Ahmed adjourned the case until July 1, for further mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

