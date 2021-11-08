Police arraign woman, 43, for alleged N6.1m fraud

The Police on Monday, arraigned a 43-year-old woman, Ogunlowo Bolanle, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N6.1 million fraud.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count charge of fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offence between Dec. 16, 2019 and April 21 in Ejigbo Area, Ado-Ekiti

.

Akinwale said the defendant collected the sum of N6.1 million from the complainant, Mr Samuel Ayobabalola, on pretext of helping him to obtain a N90 million loan from the Federal Government.

The police prosecutor said the accused person failed to obtain the said loan and converted the money to her own use.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that she would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec.14 for hearing. (NAN)

