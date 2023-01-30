Police arraign woman, 40, over alleged N6m theft in Osun

By Joshua Oladipo

The Police in Osun, on Monday, arraigned a 40-year –old woman, Odeniyan Olumide, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over an alleged theft of N6 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumide pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge, bordering on theft and fraud preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April 2021 at Agunbelewo area of Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendant stole the sum of N6 million, belonging to one Rasaq Babajide after a failed business transaction.

He said that the defendant also collected the sum of N36, 850 from one Mukaila Olaniyan on Oct. 21, 2021, with the intent to supply him 11 bags of cement, which he never did.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Akin Tajuwon, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Ayilara said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payment and passport-sized photographs, attached with affidavits of means.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned till Feb. 14 for hearing. (NAN)