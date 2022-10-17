Police arraign woman, 29, for alleged N420,000 fraud

By Funmilayo Okunade

The Police on Monday arraigned a 29-year old woman, Ajishe Damilola, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N420,000 fraud.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was standing trial on a one-count charge of fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between May and August at Moferere Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant obtained N420, 000 from the complainant Mr Adelusi John.

He said the offence contravened Section 329(1) (A) (AZ) and (3) Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Funmilayo Akinwumi, urged the court to grant her client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Oct.31 for hearing.(NAN

