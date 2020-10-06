Police arraign woman, 25, for alleged fraud

A 25-year-old woman, Olofin Adenike, on Tuesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud.

The police charged Adenike of no traceable address with fraud.

The police said that the offence contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and August 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant, a member of staff of Glorious Grace Multi Dynamic Investment Limited, fraudulently converted N384,000 belonging to the office to her own.