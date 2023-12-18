Police arraign twins for allegedly assaulting EKEDC staff

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned Hassan Nurudeen, 20 and Hussien Nurudeen, 20, at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting two staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

The defendants, twin brothers, whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and attack.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 27, at about 1.35 p.m., at Evangelist Bello David Str. Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendants allegedly assaulted and attacked one Lamidi Akeem, a staff of EKEDC by using stone and stick to inflict injury on his left eye.

“The twins allegedly damaged one Samsung Galaxy A41 phone valued at N153, 000 belonging to one Enemwo Clement, a staff of EKEDC.

“The defendants also assaulted the two staff of EKEDC,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 173, 339 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000, each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Jan.8 for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

