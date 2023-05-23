Police arraign trader for alleged assault

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a 55-year-old , trader Salisu Sain, in a Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly slapping a man.

The Police charged Sani, of Jiwa Abuja, with a criminal force and assault.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Charity Nwaosu told the court that the complainant, Abdullahi Abubakar of the same address, reported the matter at the Gwagwa Police station on May 12.

Nwaosu said that the defendant and the complainant had misunderstanding sometime ago.

She said that on May 12 the defendant gave the complainant his phone to charge but he refused to collect the phone.

She told the court that in process, the defendant violently slapped the complainant without provocation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Nwaosu said the offences contravened section 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Sulieman ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce reliable means of identification.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 26 for hearing. (NAN)