Police arraign trader, 50, for alleged N6.8m fraud

By Ngozi Njoku

A 50-year-old man, Abdullahi Usman, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N6.8 million from one Mr Barry Agu under false pretence.

Usman is being charged with obtaining under false pretense and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in September 2022 at Mile 12 Market, Ketu.

Perezi said that the defendant obtained the sum of N14.4 million from the complainant, under false pretence of supplying him 600 bags of rice.

He said after supplying the complainant 323 bags of rice at N24, 000 each, the defendant withheld the remaining 277 bags worth N6.65 million for no reason.

He added that the defendant had made several promises at different dates to supply the remaining bags of rice but all to no avail.

The offences, according to him, are punishable under Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till July 26 for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

