Police arraign teenager over alleged willful damage, theft

The police on Monday, arraigned a teenager, Musa Adamu, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged wilful damage and stealing.

The defendant, 18, of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of wilful damage and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olasunkanmi Bamikole told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.13 at about 10:00 a.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamikole alleged that the defendant wilfully damaged 15 length of rubber pipes installation, property of Ekiti State Government.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant stole 15 lengths of rubber pipes, property of Ekiti State Government.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 451 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Tunmise Akinwumi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 15 for hearing.(NAN)

