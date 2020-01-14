Police arraign teenage pickpocket in Lagos

One 19-year-old Opeyemi Adekunle on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two phones worth N48, 000 from pedestrians.

Adekunle, who resides at Mushin, Lagos State, was charged with conspiracy, breach of the peace and theft, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to steal a Tecno Camon and and Itel phone on Sept. 21, 2019, at No. 13, Alasalatu St., Mushin.

Akadu alleged that the defendant stole the Tecno Camon worth N35,000 from one Miss Mariam Ajala and and stole the Itel phone worth N13,000 from one Miss Risikatu Olagoke as they were walking on the road.

He noted that theft contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and conspiracy violated Section 411 of the law, while breach of the peace was contrary to Section 168 of the law.

The Magistrate, Mr K. O. Ogundare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Feb. 13 for mention. (NAN)