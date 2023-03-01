Police arraign tailor for alleged theft of laptop, cellphones

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 21-year-old tailor, Stanley Onuha in Abuja for allegedly stealing laptop and phones worth N235,000.

The police charged Onuha of Kubwa by Lion Share Bakery, Abuja with theft.

Prosecution Counsel Olanipekun Babajide told the court that on Feb. 18, the complainant, ILoh Chimezie of FO1 Kubwa Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station.

Babajide alleged that on Feb. 11 the defendant criminally and intentionally stole the complainant’s HP Laptop valued N120,000, Iphone 7 valued at N65,000 and Gionee phone valued N50,000.

He said that the defendant allegedly sold the items and converted the money into his personal use.

He alleged that the defendant resurfaced days after and was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Babajide said the offences contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Saminu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce reliable means of identification.

He adjourned the matter until April 11, for hearing. (NAN)