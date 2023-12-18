Police arraign scavenger for allegedly stealing digital scale

The police, on Monday, arraigned a 30-year-old scavenger, Tanimu Ibrahim, before a Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a digital scale, worth N38,000

The police charged Ibrahim, of Military Pension Board, Kubwa, Abuja, with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on Nov. 22, the complainant, Mrs Esther Edeh, of Byazyin Across, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station.

Ogada said that on the same date, the defendant criminally and intentionally trespassed into the complainant’s compound, located at Military Pension Board, Kubwa, without her consent.

He said that the defendant made away with her digital scale, worth N38,000 and escaped to an unknown place, adding that he, however, resurfaced days after and was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Ogada said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

Saminu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce reliable means of identification.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Jan. 9, 2024 for hearing. (NAN)

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

