Police arraign scavenger for alleged theft of electric cables

By Talatu Maiwada

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old scavenger, Haruna Isah, in Abuja for allegedly

stealing electric cables and iron rods from a garden.

The police charged Isah with theft but the resident of Mpape, Abuja, pleaded not guilty before a Kado Grade I Area Court.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that, on May 16, at 1:30 p.m., the complainant, Mr Matias Abutu of

Gwarinpa, Abuja, reported the case at Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that, on the said date, the defendant was caught with electric cables and iron rods at Brooks Garden,

Jabi, owned by the complainant.

He said that the defendant was apprehended by security operatives on patrol.

He said that during police investigation, Isah admitted committing the crime and confessed to have stolen a power generator

in conspiracy with two persons at large and simply identified as Ali and Danladi.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Wakili adjourned the case until July 7 for substantive hearing. (NAN)