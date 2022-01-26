Police arraign salesgirl for allegedly stealing N135, 000

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old salesgirl, Ganiyat Giwa, in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N135, 000 cash from her employer.



Giwa, whose address is unknown, is being arraigned on a count charge of stealing.

The prosecution counsel, ASP. Nkem Nko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 31, 2021 at about 5:00 p.m. at No 27, Abisoye Bus Stop, Mowo, Badagry area of Lagos.



Nko said the defendant allegedly stole the N135, 000, the daily sales of her employer, Gideon Ladipo, the complainant.



He said the defendant was apprehended and handed over to the police for prosecution the following day when she could not explain the missing money.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The chief magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb.16, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

