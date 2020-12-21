Police arraign sales girl over alleged theft of employer’s N265,000

A 20-year-old salesgirl, Mistutah Ajayi, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing valuable items and cash worth N265,000.

Ayayi, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 11, about 8.50 pm at Shop 5, Under Bridge, Sango-Ota.