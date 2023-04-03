Police arraign musician, Portable, for alleged assault on police officer in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Police in Ogun, on Monday, arraigned 28-year-old musician, Badmus Okikiola, alias Portable, for allegedly assaulting a police inspector in the course of his duty.

The Police charged Okikiola, whose address was not provided, with assault and resisting arrest.

The Prosecutor, Insp.Olumide Awoleke, told the court that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offence on Nov. 22, 2022, at about 11.00 a.m. at Odogwu bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo area, Ifo, in Ogun.

Awoleke alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to unlawfully assault Insp. Osimosu Oluwafemi, in the process of resisting arrest.

He added that the defendant refused to show up at the police station after he was invited for questioning.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 4(1) and 197 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, A. S. Soneye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Soneye ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until April 26 for further hearing. (NAN)