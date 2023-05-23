Police arraign mechanic for alleged housebreaking, theft

By Patience Omoha

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 20-year old mechanic, Dajuma Ishaku, before a Kabusa Grade l Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into a residential apartment and stealing a drum and wheelbarrow.

The defendant, who resides at Sheriti village, Kabusa, was arraigned on a one-count charge of housebreaking and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, the offence contravenes the Penal Code.

He told the court that the complainant, Dauda Isah, had reported the matter on April 19, at the Kabusa Police Station

.

Nwafoaku said Isah had reported that on April 18, the defendant broke into his house and stole his wheel barrow and a drum valued at N40, 000 and N12, 000, respectively.

He alleged that during police investigation, the defendant had confessed to stealing and selling the items.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, while delivering ruling on the matter, ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Keffi Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the case until June 7 for trial. (NAN)