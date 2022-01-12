Police arraign man over alleged theft of electricity generator, others

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 47-year-old man, Eric Binutudu, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ court over alleged stealing.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant and two others now at large committed the offence sometimes in Aug. 202.

Okunade said the crime was committed at about 11.00 am at Born Divine filling station, Oke-Ureje Area in Ado-Ekiti.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant and two others now at large, stole a Lister generator valued at N850,000 and one pumping meter valued at N650,000.

One alternator valued at N200,000 was also stolen with the total value of all the items as N1.7 million, all properties of one Ojo Gbenga.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal said that one of the sureties must produce evidence of possession of a landed property.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

