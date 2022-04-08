Police arraign man over alleged N290,000 fraud

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Police in Osun, on Friday, arraigned a 45-year-old man, Adefioye Akeem, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged N209,000 fraud.

The Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2019 at Alalapa Sawmill, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant bought a canopy, chairs and tables at the cost of N209, 000 from one Oluwatoyin Ogundare, promising to be paying her N20,000 monthly, but refused to fulfill the promise.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely cause breach of public peace in Alalapa Sawmill, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 249(d) and 421 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and breach of peace.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Albert Okobara, applied for bail for the defendant in the most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate O.B. Adediwura granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with a verifiable address by the prosecutor.

He also ordered the defendant to produce three recent passport photographs.

Adediwura ordered that the defendant be remanded in the “C” Division, Aganhun Police Station, pending perfect of his bail.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 24, for hearing. (NAN)

