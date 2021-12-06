Police arraign man over alleged N200,000 fraud

A 40-year-old man, Victor Nwokedi, on Monday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos, charged with N200, 000 fraud

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial before Magistrate T. A. Popoola on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

Nwokedi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April.

He said that Nwokedi had presented himself to one Ikpo Uyimen, that he was a staff of Africa Nobel Services and urged the latter to invest in the said company so as to earn a huge return on investment.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant obtained the sum of N200, 000 from the complainant, under false pretenses that he was able to make his fund yield good returns.

Ekpo said that having collected the said money, the defendant absconded until he was later arrested after the matter was reported to the police for investigation.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 280 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Popoola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum

He later adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention. (NAN)

