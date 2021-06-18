Police arraign man over alleged murder

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police in Lagos on Friday one 37-year- Fatai Adegbesan, clubbing his mother to death with a plank.

The defendant was brought on a charge of murder an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

His plea was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.G. Oghre, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional facility legal advice from the Director of Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Doney Raphel, had told the court that the defendant the on May 10, about 11.00 p.m., at No. 85, Cele bus stop, Oke Eletu, Ijede, Ikorodu.

According to Raphel, the defendant had used a plank to the deceased, one Alhaja Risikat Adegbesan, 70, to death.

The alleged contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos , 2015 which carries a death sentence on conviction.

Oghre adjourned until Aug. 3 receipt of legal advice. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,