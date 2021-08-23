Police arraign man over alleged motorcycle theft

The Police in Osun Monday, arraigned one Usman Idris, 30, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft a Bajaj Motorcycle.

The Prosecutor, Insp Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence June 5, 2021 at about 10:20 am at No 13, Ayibiowu Str., Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant stole one Red Bajaj Motorcycle, with No: SGB 242 QH, valued at N238,000, property one Adebowale Adegunju.

He said the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 the Criminal Code, Laws Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the  charge stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Paul Oyeboade, applied for the bail the defendant in the most liberal term with a promise that his client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, acquiesced to the defence counsel’s request and granted his client bail in the sum N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko held that the surety must swear to an affidavit means, and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the surety must present three years clearance certificate to the court’s registrar as part the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov 8, for hearing.(NAN)

