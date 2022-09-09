Police arraign man over alleged motorcycle theft

By Moronke Boboye

A 32- year -old man, Isaac Olaonipekun, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued N370, 000.

The defendant resides at No 8, Olubayo St., Kola Alagbado, Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Uche Irabor told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 22, at Ogunmola Alara St., Kola, Lagos.

Irabor said that the defendant was given a motorcycle valued N370, 000 by the complainant, Mr Victor Okereke ,on a hire purchase arrangement.

The prosecutor said that the defendant came back to tell Okereke that the motorcycle was stolen by an unknown man he carried on the motorcycle.

He said that the offence contravened section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs R. A Alejo granted the defendant bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Alejo adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for mention. (NAN)

