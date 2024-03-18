Police arraign man over alleged assault

The Police on Monday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Sonayan Godonu, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault.

The defendant, whose residential address was unknown, was charged with assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 11, at about 5.00p.m., at Badagry Roundabout area of Lagos.

Ekpo said that the defendant allegedly assaulted one Obinnah Ogbaga by stabbing him with a broken bottle on left eye and cheek which resulted to a deep cut during a disagreement.

“The defendant ran away from the scene but was later arrested by the police,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 273 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr N. A. Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that one of the sureties must be a pastor and provide two years tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until April 4, for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak