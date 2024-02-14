Police arraign man over alleged assault, threat to life

The Ekiti Police Command, on Wednesday, arraigned 37-year-old Williams John before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault and threat to life.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a three-count charge of threat to life, assault and lack of care.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 7am sometime in January at Oke-Bola Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Oriyomi alleged that the defendant threatened to kill one Roseline Orere, his baby mama, with axe.

He alleged that the defendant also assaulted the complainant.

He further alleged that the defendant committed another offence between 2007 and 2024, having failed to provide for the needs and upbringing of his two children – Alex Williams (13) and Heritage Williams (10) .

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 69, 185 and 217(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2012.

Oriyomi asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Counsel for the defendant, Mrs Adeola Awe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N60,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oluwasanmi adjourned the case to March 15 for hearing. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Okunade