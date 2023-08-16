Police arraign man in Lagos for alleged N9m fraud

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Adefowora Adelaja, for allegedly obtaining nine million Naira under false pretences.

Adelaja, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, said that the defendant, sometime in June 2017, on Olowu Street in the Ikeja, obtained nine million Naira fraudulently from one Mr Adebayo Olaniyan in the guise purchasing six truck heads for him.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 313 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N450,000 and two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for mention. (NAN)

