Police arraign man for theft of gold worth N1.3m

One Abubakar Adamu, 22, was on Friday arraigned in an Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a gold chain valued at N1.3million.

The accused was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, alongside one Aruna Yusuf, 28, who was charged for receiving a stolen item.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Temitope Adegbie, told the court that Adamu committed the offences on Sept. 7 at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba.

He alleged that the defendant sold a 49.8 gramme gold chain valued at N1.3 million to one Kemi Ariyo, who is also the complainant.

Ariyo, however, returned the chain and wanted it to be replaced because it was not the size she wanted.

“Instead of changing the chain or returning the value equivalent, Adamu instead cut off all communication with the complainant.

“He switched off his phone and wanted to leave the state, before he was apprehended,” Adegbie told the court.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr W.A. Salami, granted Adamu bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties, each in like sum.

Salami said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation and must own landed property within the state.

Yusuf, who was also arraigned for allegedly receiving stolen item was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 20. (NAN)

