Police arraign man for strangling friend, burying corpse in shallow grave

By Stanley Nwanosike

Police in Enugu State have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his friend and burying the victim in a shallow grave.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Monday in Enugu that the incident took place on April 1 at Amori community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that the 24-year-old suspect, a native of Ebonyi, resident at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, had been arraigned and remanded at Enugu Custodial Centre.

“The suspect and the deceased had travelled from Ogidi, Anambra, to Amori on April 1 to visit a native doctor.

“In the night, they left the native doctor’s house for an unknown destination.

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning, when police arrested the suspect at Obe community in the same council area while attempting to escape and return to Ogidi,’’ he stated.

Ndukwe added that the suspect confessed to strangling the victim and burying the corpse in a shallow grave in the bush from where it was exhumed.

He stated also that the corpse had been deposited in the mortuary preparatory to autopsy.

“The case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, and the suspect arraigned. Ndukwe explained. (NAN)