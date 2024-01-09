Police arraign man for allegedly stealing television

Police in Lagos State on Tuesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Gilbert Israel, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Sanyo television valued N20,000.

The defendant whose address was not known is facing a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 2, at No 10, Olufunmi Bankole Str. Ibiye, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said the defendant broke into the house of one Sunday Bankole with the intent to commit felony.

He said the defendant stole one 10 inches Sanyo television valued at N20,000.

Uko said the offences contravened Sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T. A Popoola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola ruled that the sureties must be responsible citizens resident in Lagos State and should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or in a government establishment.

Popoola, however, adjourned the case until Jan.30, for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

