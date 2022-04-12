Police arraign man for allegedly stealing employer’s property worth N2.9m

By Ngozi Njoku

Joshua Anebi, a worker, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ogudu Magistrates’ court for allegedly stealing his employer’s property worth N2.9m.

The defendant, residing at Ketu, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.



The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Jan. 2022 and Feb. 2022 at Ogudu.

Bassey informed the court that the defendant conspired with one other at large and stole the property of their employer, one Williams Oladimeji, while he was away on a business trip.



He said that the defendant allegedly stole 7 smart television sets valued at N1.9 million and a split standing air conditioner valued N1 million from his employer’s shop all totaling N2.9 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Bassey urged the court to fix a date for commencement of the trial.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that each of the sureties must have proof of tax payment and their addresses must be verified.

She adjourned the case until April 27, for hearing. (NAN)

