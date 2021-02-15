The police, on Monday, arraigned a 26-year-old man, Abu Adams, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 165 pieces of Samsung phones, worth N11.6 million.

The defendant, who is being charged for theft, under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Adams committed the offence on Jan. 16 at 7 am., at Isaac John St., G.R.A, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant stole 165 pieces of Samsung phones, valued at N11.6 million, property of Nelson Nigeria Ltd.

“Adams entered the shop and stole the items from where they were kept,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 1 for further hearing. (NAN)