Police arraign man for allegedly causing grievous hurt

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 32-year old man, Abdulhakim Ya’u, at a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly causing grievous hurt.

The defendant, who lives at Kurawa Quarters, is facing a count charge of criminally causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdul Wada, told the court that one Abubakar Isa (complainant) of Sani Mainage quarters, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station on July 25.

He alleged that on the same day at about 8:00 p.m., the defendant had arguments which led to misunderstanding with the complainant.

The defendant allegedly held his collar tight and hit his head on the ground.

Wada said as a result, the complainant sustained injuries.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Penal Code Law of Kano State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter to Aug.16 for hearing. (NAN)

