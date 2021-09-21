Police arraign man for alleged unlawful receipt of transformer oil

The police in Osun  have arraigned one Emmanuel Sheu, aged 52, before an Ilesa Magistrates’ Court receiving Electricity Company (IBEDC)’ transformer oil  worth N2 million.

The prosecutor, Insp Ojugbele Kehinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence Nov. 2020, and Feb. 12, 2021, at IBEDC, Oke-Omiru, Ilesa Branch, Osun.

Kehinde said that the defendant unlawfully received five kegs of 25-litre transformer oil worth N2 million.

He said that the oil belonged to IBEDC.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

Defence counsel, Mr Olajide Agboola, prayed the court to grant his client bail  in liberal terms, staying that he would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate M.A. Awodele granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with sureties in like sum.

Awodele said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of and reside within the court’ jurisdiction.

He held that one of the sureties must be a second grade traditional ruler or civil servant of grade level 10 or above.

She added that both sureties must have evidence of ownership and three years’ tax payment.

Th chief magistrate adjourned case  until Nov 15, for substantive hearing. (NAN)

