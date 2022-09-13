Police arraign man for alleged robbery, criminal conspiracy in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police in Benue on Tuesday arraigned one Ageragu Aondoyima in a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged criminal conspiracy.

The defendant, who resides at Opposite Former Union Bank road, Lesse, is being charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal blocking of federal highway and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters Lessel, Ushongo Local Government Area to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi through a letter No. AR:3100/BNS/LE/VOL.2/129, and dated Sept.12.

Mchiave alleged that on Sept. 10, one Insp. Kator Sombo attached to Safer Highway Patrol Ushongo Local Government Area, arrested and brought to the police station the defendant for blocking the highway and robbing motorists.

She told the court that the defendant with his accomplices now at large, allegedly armed with dangerous weapons, blocked the road, and forcefully collected money from motorists and other road users.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant’s accomplices took to their heels on sighting the police while he was arrested.

Mchiave told the court that the defendant allegedly confessed committing the offence during investigation.

She said the offences contravened Sections 196 of the Penal Code Law of Benue and Section 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act 2004.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese who refused taking the defendant’s plea, ordered his remand at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 23, for further mention.(NAN)

